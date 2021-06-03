Let’s Talk: What’s Changing in America? (The Data on Orthodox Life in America with Alexei Krindatch on Thursday, June 3rd, at 7:00 pm EST)

Source: Orthodox Christian Network

Join myOCN Interactive Virtual Community for a special edition this Thursday, 3rd, at 7:00 pm EST with guest Alexei D. Krindatch. Register Here.

The report, “US Religion Census 2020: A Decade of Dramatic Changes in American Orthodox Churches,” presents detailed information on parishes, membership, and rates of worship attendance for fourteen Eastern Orthodox and nine Oriental Orthodox Churches in the USA. Most importantly, it describes significant changes in American Orthodox Christianity since the previous Census in 2010: membership decline in most Eastern Orthodox Churches, impressive growth of the Oriental Orthodox Churches, new parishes founded after 2010, and much more. The data were obtained directly from over 3,000 Orthodox Christian parishes: 97% of American Orthodox parishes participated in the Census. View report here.

Alexei D. Krindatch

