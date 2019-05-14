Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

May 14, 2019

To the Reverend Clergy, Parish Councils, Philoptochos Societies, Youth Organizations, and Faithful of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America:

Christ is Risen! Χριστὸς Ἀνέστη!

On behalf of the Most Reverend Metropolitans of the Holy Eparchial Synod of our beloved Archdiocese, it is with profound joy that we warmly welcome our new Archbishop, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, an exceptional hierarch of the Ecumenical Patriarchate with an extraordinary record of service to our Holy Mother Church.

We express our gratitude to His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and to the Members of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Great Church of Christ for electing Archbishop Elpidophoros. We pray that his election signals a new era of visionary faith and progress for our beloved Archdiocese of America.

We call upon the Faithful – clergy and lay alike – to receive Archbishop Elpidophoros with respect and love.

Conveying to you the blessings of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and of the members of the Holy Eparchial Synod I remain,

With Archpastoral love in the Risen Lord,

Metropolitan Methodios of Boston

Archiepiscopal Vicar