Lifting Palestinian Children in Prayer this Nativity Season

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

“Behold, sons are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward” (Psalm 127:3)

This Nativity season, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, under the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, is partnering with Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP) for the Let Children Live campaign—a simple yet powerful invitation to pray for Palestinian children by name, lifting them up in advocacy and love.

Each participant receives the name of a Palestinian child, regardless of faith background; the campaign embraces children who are Christian, Muslim, Jewish, or any other tradition, reminding us that in the eyes of God, every child bears equal dignity.

For Orthodox Christians, this effort resonates deeply with our spiritual heritage.

Our Holy Tradition teaches that every human person is created in the image and likeness of God (Gen. 1:26). In each face we encounter, regardless of their faith, ethnicity, or nationality, we meet a living icon of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

“The family we serve, and the family we embrace is the human family, created in the image and likeness of God, and reflected most purely in the eyes of a little child,” His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America affirmed during the recent Let Children Live Vigil.

“Children merit the respect and the value that every human being is entitled to … The God who loves and cherishes these little ones has made us responsible for their welfare, whether they are of our own families or not.”

As such, the collective punishment and shedding of innocent blood carried out in the Occupied Palestinian Territories is an assault on God Himself, since every Palestinian bears God’s image and likeness.

During November and December, the Eastern Orthodox community enters the Advent fast in preparation for the Nativity of Our Lord and Savior. This season of increased prayer is a school of repentance; it is a time to empty ourselves of pride and hardness so Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ may be born more fully within each of us.

St. John Chrysostom reminds us:

Prayer is a great weapon, a rich treasure, a wealth that is never exhausted, an undisturbed refuge, a cause of tranquility, the root of multiple blessings.

This year, our prayers can be dedicated to the children in Gaza and the West Bank.

The atrocities, deprivation, displacement, and fear these innocent children endure are not merely political or humanitarian concerns—they are spiritual wounds that pierce the Body of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and value power, war, and greed over human beings.

Our Holy Mother of God, the Theotokos, is the spiritual mother of all children, especially suffering children, like those in Palestine. When Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ took the flesh in her womb, the divine mystery reaffirmed that children are sacred gifts from God and worthy of protection.

The Theotokos’ motherly compassion holds all of humanity; her motherhood is deeply sacrificial, since she bore, nurtured, and protected the one who gave His life for the salvation of the world.

Likewise, the Theotokos, who saw her own son suffer on the Cross, is intimately connected to every mother who fears for her children, lives in war, or has lost a child. No motherly suffering is unknown to our Theotokos.

Thus, as we contemplate the Mystery of the Nativity this season, let us remember that children are gifts entrusted to all of humanity. To pray for and protect Palestinian children is to honor Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, another child in Bethlehem who was born in poverty, uncertainty, and threat of persecution. A world built upon the suffering of children is one that rejects the peace that He came to give us.

Let us also remember that Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ came to restore, forgive, and heal our broken humanity. Our daily prayers for Palestinian children are a reminder that we come to Him not with gold and gifts, but with our sin and sorrow.

An ancient oral tradition recalls St. Jerome kneeling in prayer before the Holy Manger in the Holy Cave. While praying, St. Jerome hears the voice of the Savior saying,

“Give me your sins. I don’t ask you for anything else. Nothing else is yours, everything is mine. What you have gained in life, are your sins. Give them to me. That’s why I became human, that’s why I was crucified and resurrected.”

This moment of humility reminds us that the only gift we can offer God is our repentance. In this Nativity season, we bring before the Savior not only our personal sins but also the pain, brokenness, and injustice endured by Palestinian children. We place their suffering in His hands, trusting that He alone is able to transform sorrow into resurrection.

The Let Children Live campaign is a small but meaningful way to participate in this sacred work. To speak a child’s name in prayer is to affirm their infinite worth before God and to join our voices to a global chorus seeking peace.

“We know that there is strength in unity, and there is power in our unified prayers and supplications,” His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America reminds us. “There is spiritual and political advantage to joining our voices together in a chorus for justice and peace.”

To learn more or participate, visit cmep.org/let-children-live.

May the protective veil of the Theotokos cover every child in the Holy Land, and may the Prince of Peace grant justice, healing, and hope to all who dwell there.

Giselle Soares is an Orthodox Christian currently serving as an Ambassador Warren Clark Fellow for Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP).