[LIVE TODAY] Let’s Talk: The Orthodox Appeal to “Nones” and “Dones” with Hank Hanegraaff and Terry Mattingly on Thursday, 6/10 at 7:00pm EST

Source: Orthodox Christian Network
Guest host, Hank Hanegraaff will be joined by special guest Terry Mattingly where they will be discussing the Orthodox Appeal to “Nones” and “Dones.” As was communicated on last week’s OCN Let’s Talk, the Mother Church’s overall numbers are shrinking. And in addition to this internal crisis, the external host culture has turned antagonistic, even hostile, toward “the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints.” As Fr. Chris Metropulos has emphasized again and again, the solution entails two major components—one external; the other internal.
Hank Hanegraaff
Hank Hanegraaff is president of the Christian Research Institute and host of the Bible Answer Man daily broadcast and the Hank Unplugged podcast. Hank has authored more than twenty books, including Has God Spoken? and Truth Matters, Life Matters More.Hank is an articulate communicator on the pressing issues of our day, having spoken in leading churches, conferences, and on college campuses throughout the world. Hank and his wife, Kathy, live in Charlotte, North Carolina, and are parents to twelve children.