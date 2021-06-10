[LIVE TODAY] Let’s Talk: The Orthodox Appeal to “Nones” and “Dones” with Hank Hanegraaff and Terry Mattingly on Thursday, 6/10 at 7:00pm EST

Source: Orthodox Christian Network

Join myOCN Interactive Virtual Community this Thursday, 6/10 at 7:00 pm EST. Register Now.

Guest host, Hank Hanegraaff will be joined by special guest Terry Mattingly where they will be discussing the Orthodox Appeal to “Nones” and “Dones.” As was communicated on last week’s OCN Let’s Talk, the Mother Church’s overall numbers are shrinking. And in addition to this internal crisis, the external host culture has turned antagonistic, even hostile, toward “the faith that was once for all delivered to the saints.” As Fr. Chris Metropulos has emphasized again and again, the solution entails two major components—one external; the other internal.