    Livestream Services for the Glorification of the Righteous Olga of Kwethluk

    By on Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories, Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories

    Source: Orthodox Church in America

    SPRINGFIELD, VA [OCA]

    Links are now available to livestream the upcoming glorification services of the Righteous Olga of Kwethluk. The faithful of the Orthodox Church in America are invited to watch the services that mark an important occasion in the life of our Church.

    The following services will be broadcast live:

    Primatial All-Night Vigil for the Glorification of Saint Olga – Kwethluk, Alaska
    Date: Thursday, June 19
    Time: 4:00 PM AKDT
    Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/iUpL1KWTgxc?feature=share

    Primatial Divine Liturgy for the Glorification of Saint Olga – Kwethluk, Alaska
    Date: Friday, June 20
    Time: 9:00 AM AKDT
    Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/S53n8pgekLI?feature=share

    Primatial All-Night Vigil in Honor of Saint Olga – Anchorage, Alaska
    Date: Saturday, June 21
    Time: 5:00 PM AKDT
    Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/x-H-PXE7zv4?feature=share

    Primatial Divine Liturgy in Honor of Saint Olga – Anchorage, Alaska
    Date: Sunday, June 22
    Time: 9:00 AM AKDT
    Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/gH7pQyw7I5Y?feature=share

    Further information and resources on the Righteous Olga

