Livestream Services for the Glorification of the Righteous Olga of Kwethluk

Source: Orthodox Church in America

Links are now available to livestream the upcoming glorification services of the Righteous Olga of Kwethluk. The faithful of the Orthodox Church in America are invited to watch the services that mark an important occasion in the life of our Church.

The following services will be broadcast live:

Primatial All-Night Vigil for the Glorification of Saint Olga – Kwethluk, Alaska

Date: Thursday, June 19

Time: 4:00 PM AKDT

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/iUpL1KWTgxc?feature=share

Primatial Divine Liturgy for the Glorification of Saint Olga – Kwethluk, Alaska

Date: Friday, June 20

Time: 9:00 AM AKDT

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/S53n8pgekLI?feature=share

Primatial All-Night Vigil in Honor of Saint Olga – Anchorage, Alaska

Date: Saturday, June 21

Time: 5:00 PM AKDT

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/x-H-PXE7zv4?feature=share

Primatial Divine Liturgy in Honor of Saint Olga – Anchorage, Alaska

Date: Sunday, June 22

Time: 9:00 AM AKDT

Livestream: https://youtube.com/live/gH7pQyw7I5Y?feature=share