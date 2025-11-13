Logos Cinema Announces Premiere Partnership with American Orthodox, a Landmark Documentary Exploring Faith in Modern America

Source: Logos Cinema

Phoenix, AZ — November 2025 — Logos Cinema, a newly launched Orthodox Christian media platform dedicated to producing and distributing high-quality films rooted in beauty, truth, and spiritual depth, proudly announces the addition of American Orthodox as one of its inaugural feature presentations. — Logos Cinema, a newly launched Orthodox Christian media platform dedicated to producing and distributing high-quality films rooted in beauty, truth, and spiritual depth, proudly announces the addition of American Orthodox as one of its inaugural feature presentations.

Produced and directed by author and filmmaker Robert John Hammond, American Orthodox explores the rediscovery of the ancient Christian faith within the modern world. The film follows Hammond’s journey across America—through monasteries, cathedrals, and wilderness hermitages—capturing the stories of converts, seekers, and saints who embody a

living tradition of holiness and transformation.

With stunning cinematography by Silas Karbo (Sacred Alaska), the documentary offers a

visual pilgrimage into the mystery and timelessness of Orthodox Christianity as it takes root in

the soil of North America.

About Logos Cinema

Logos Cinema is a new Orthodox media initiative committed to elevating faith-based

storytelling through film, television, and digital media. Founded by Andrew Stokich and Zach

Delaney, Logos Cinema seeks to build an ecosystem for Orthodox filmmakers and

audiences—uniting artistic excellence with theological authenticity.

About the Filmmaker

Robert John Hammond is an award-winning author, screenwriter, and filmmaker whose works

explore the intersection of faith, history, and the human search for transcendence. His

published trilogy— American Orthodox, Light Journey, and Voice in the Wilderness—forms the foundation of a growing multimedia universe of films and series.

Press Contact:

info@logoscinema.com

www.logoscinema.com