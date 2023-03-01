[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Making the Journey to Pascha Together - A Free Resource from IOCC - Orthodox Christian Laity
Making the Journey to Pascha Together – A Free Resource from IOCC

By on Orthodox News, Orthodox News Top Stories, Uncategorized

Source: International Orthodox Christian Charities

IOCC humbly offers a collection of spiritual reflections each Lent, plus other resources you may find helpful during the Great Fast. Throughout the season, we’ll add more, so you’re invited to check back again from time to time.

Click here to view/download the Reflections for Great Lent Pamphlet.

