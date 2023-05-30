May Session of Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate Concludes

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, as a member of the Holy and Sacred Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, participated in its deliberation, which was convened on the 29th and 30th of May under the leadership of His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. This regular session brought significant decisions for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

Central among these decisions was the mandate given to the Holy Eparchial Synod of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America to further examine the Archbishop’s proposals for a comprehensive Charter revision. Affirming the Synod’s previous decision, His Eminence is encouraged to extend the conversation on the Charter revision to members of the clergy and laity across the United States.

His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros and the members of the Eparchial Synod will be further discussing the Charter at their June 15th meeting.

In another decision of profound significance, the Metochia of the Holy Patriarchal and Stavropegial Monastery of Saint Irene Chrysovalantou in Astoria, New York, will be brought into the Holy Archdiocese of America as Parishes.

In response, His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros said:

“I am grateful for the continuing trust and encouragement from His All-Holiness and the Synod in the process of revising the Charter. This ongoing commitment to a transparent and collaborative review underscores the importance of the Charter as a guiding document for the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America. I am equally thankful to His All-Holiness for the responsibility of nurturing the parishes and metochia of Chrysovalantou as they join our Archdiocese.”

The Mixed Commission will resume its work on the Charter’s revision in September.