Meeting of Patriarch Bartholomew with Zelensky

Source: The National Herald

NEW YORK – Patriarch Bartholomew met with the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a communiqué and photographs released by the Patriarchate.

The communiqué stated the following:

“In a cordial atmosphere, on the afternoon of Monday, September 22, His All-Holiness the Ecumenical Patriarch met with His Excellency the President of Ukraine, Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in New York, at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Mission to the United Nations. His All-Holiness wished courage and strength in the struggle of the Ukrainian people, and the President thanked the Patriarch for his support of the people and soldiers of Ukraine, as well as for his ongoing concern for the return of the abducted children.

The half-hour meeting was also attended by Their Eminences Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Metropolitan Theodoritos of Laodicea, and Metropolitan Maximos of Silivri; the Very Reverend Grand Ecclesiarch Aetios, Director of the Private Patriarchal Office; and the Reverend Grand Protopresbyter Alexander Karloutsos, along with senior officials of the Ukrainian Government.”