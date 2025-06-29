Mel Gibson Takes Retreat to Mt. Athos, Welcomed by Monks

Source: The National Herald

Australian actor Mel Gibson went to the renowned monastic community of Mount Athos to spend a few days there in northern Greece and was staging at the Serbian Hilandar Monastery and taking part in daily liturgical services, said religious websites.

The 69-year-old reportedly told the monks that he has “never felt such a strong connection with God anywhere as here.” He is known for directing the 2004 film The Passion of Christ and his devotion to Christianity.

In a recent interview on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Gibson candidly discussed the challenges Christianity faces within the Hollywood industry and while making The Passion of Christ there was a backlash and that Christianity is the only religion “allowed to be treated with contempt” in Hollywood.

Gibson further noted that the film industry is dominated by “progressive and strongly liberal” voices who, according to him, often embrace other religions but criticize Christianity for its perceived links to “the white race, patriarchy, and colonialism.”

Gibson’s career nearly imploded in 2006 after a drunk driving arrest near Hollywood where he launched into a bitter anti-semitic rant in which he blamed the Jews for wars, drawing criticism and calls for him to be shunned.