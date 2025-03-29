Metropolis of Chicago Pioneers New Digital Registry to Better Support Clergy and Laity

Source: The National Herald

LOMBARD, IL – The Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Chicago has successfully developed and launched a fully automated digital registry for ecclesiastical records, the first of its kind among the Metropolises of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America.

The new system boosts accuracy, reduces paperwork, and makes vital records – including baptism, chrismation, marriage, and funeral certificates – easier for clergy to submit and for the laity to access. In addition to streamlining the process, the digital registry reduces long-term operating costs.

“Our new digital registry system is a modest step toward greater efficiency, allowing clergy more time to focus on tending to their flocks,” said Deacon Antonios Calash, Registrar of the Metropolis of Chicago. “I consider it a blessing that our digital registry is quietly aiding the pastoral mission of our parishes.”

For decades, clergy and parish administrators submitted sacramental and other church records on paper, which had to be manually input, mailed, processed, and stored. While functional, this process was labor-intensive and prone to human error. The new, secure digital platform enables more reliable submission, preservation, and retrieval of ecclesiastical records.

“In partnership with our parishes, our Holy Metropolis is striving to welcome over 1,400 new adult members annually to our Church family through 2028. Dn. Antonios’ steady, devoted leadership has delivered a resourceful tool that will help us understand, measure, and nurture that growth,” said His Eminence Metropolitan Nathanael.

Encouraged by the Metropolis of Chicago’s success, the Archdiocese is exploring a similar initiative for its own registry and has invited Dn. Antonios Calash to assist as a consultant.

