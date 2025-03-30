Metropolis of Germany issued warning against individuals outside the canonical Orthodox Church

Source: Orthodox Times

The Holy Metropolis of Germany issued an official announcement warning the faithful about two individuals who do not belong to the canonical Orthodox Church and are not recognized by any legitimate ecclesiastical authority.

The first is Monk Savvas, a former member of the monastic community of Mount Athos, who was expelled by the Holy Community of Mount Athos. Since his expulsion, he has continued to present himself as an “Elder of Mount Athos,” despite having no affiliation with the monastic republic or any canonical Orthodox body.

The second is Panagiotis Papadopoulos, a defrocked former cleric who now refers to himself as “Bishop Paisios” or “Bishop of Baden and Württemberg.” The Church clarifies that he has been canonically defrocked and holds no legitimate ecclesiastical office.

According to the Metropolis, both individuals have been either expelled or defrocked by the Church of Greece, the Church of Cyprus, and Mount Athos, and are not in communion with the Ecumenical Patriarchate or any other Autocephalous Orthodox Church. Consequently, all sacraments and liturgical services they perform—such as baptisms, weddings, and confessions—are considered invalid and without ecclesiastical recognition.

The announcement further warns that the actions of these individuals are misleading and potentially harmful. They present themselves in Germany as legitimate Orthodox clergy, spreading false teachings, and causing division and confusion among the faithful.

The Holy Metropolis calls upon all members of the canonical Orthodox Church to refrain from any association or cooperation with these individuals, to remain faithful to their legitimate spiritual shepherds, and to avoid being misled by those who sow discord under the guise of spirituality.