Metropolitan Antony Bashir & the Use of English

Source: Orthodox History
Originally published on March 12, 2018
by
Metropolitan Antony Bashir was the head of the Antiochian Archdiocese of New York from 1936 until his death in 1966. He said the following in an interview published in the Brooklyn Daily Eagle, February 4, 1939:
The Eastern Orthodox Church has many national branches, each conducting its services, as a rule, in the native language of the country. The Syrian Orthodox is narrow in its dogma and doctrine, clinging to the Apostolic Nicene creed and the seven ecumenical councils of the church. We cannot change that. We acknowledge Christ as our only head.
But we are living in America and in the twentieth century and must make our Church conform so far as we can to the American way of living and meet the demands of the rising American generation, which clings to the old religion but is no longer interested in retaining the old Arabic of their fathers. For the old people and our older priests we still use the Arabic, but a Church that would cling to the old exclusively would die with the generation that demanded it….
Met. Antony was a wonderful, wise man. He had vision for the American Church and knew staying within an ethnic ghetto mentality would destroy Orthodoxy in America. Using English, open to converts and pan-Orthodoxy was his goal. He was a wise businessman and was a wonderful pastor. He brought Met. Philip to the U.S. and insisted he attend St. Vladimir’s Seminary and learn from Fr. Alexander Schmemann. Met. Philip was a priest in Cleveland, O and was elected to lead the Antiochian Archdiocese after Met. Antony’s death. Met. Philip was originally very progressive and followed Met. Antony’s vision, but after the OCA autocephaly in 1970, Met. Philip retreated more & more into ethnocentrism rather than join the OCA. Tragic!