Metropolitan Elder Dimitrios of the Princes’ Islands Named Honorary Doctor in Athens

Source: The National Herald

ATHENS – On May 29 a ceremony of particular solemnity took place in the Great Hall of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens (NKUA) to confer the title of Honorary Doctor of the Department of Theology of the School of Theology of NKUA to His Eminence Metropolitan Elder Dimitrios of the Princes’ Islands and Exarch of Propontis.

The ceremony began with an address by the rector of NKUA, Professor Gerasimos Siasos, who praised the honoree’s multifaceted contribution to Orthodox Theology, the Church, and Hellenism in Constantinople.

An overview of His Eminence’s work and personality was delivered with particular academic and spiritual completeness by Professor of the Department of Theology, His Eminence Metropolitan of Messinia Chrysostomos. He highlighted Metropolitan Dimitrios’ theological thought, pastoral ethos, and his contribution to the enduring mission of the Ecumenical Patriarchate.

The ceremony concluded with a response by the honoree, who warmly thanked the Department of Theology and the University of Athens for this great honor, while sharing thoughts on the ministry of Theology and the Church’s spiritual responsibility in the modern age.

The event was marked by emotion, reverence, and a sense that the NKUA had honored a churchman with a substantial and enduring contribution to Orthodox Theology and Hellenism.