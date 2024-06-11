Metropolitan Saba’s Letter Concerning Diocesan Oversight Assignments

Source: Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America

Prot. no.: 255/2024

June 10, 2024

Venerable Hierarchs, Reverend Clergy, and Christ-loving Faithful of our Archdiocese,Christ is risen!

Since my arrival as your Metropolitan, I have been concerned that two dioceses of our vast archdiocese are without a bishop to oversee them: Los Angeles and the West, and Wichita and Mid-America. Although we are not yet ready for an election of new bishops, I want to ensure that these dioceses have the attention and care they need.

In particular, during my recent travels in the West, I saw firsthand that our clergy and parishes there need an experienced bishop, since they have for a long time been without a local bishop who permanently resides among them. Therefore, I have asked His Grace Bishop Anthony—who has served well and faithfully for many years—to move to Los Angeles and serve as Bishop in the West. We are grateful that he has taken this diocese’s needs to heart and accepted this assignment, which will be effective August 1, 2024.

With His Grace’s transfer to Los Angeles, I am assigning the Rt. Rev. Archimandrite Jeremy (Davis) as Archiepiscopal Vicar for the Diocese of Toledo and the Midwest. Additionally, I am assigning the Rev. Hieromonk Calinic (Berger) as Archiepiscopal Vicar for the Diocese of Wichita and Mid-America—God-willing, I will elevate him to the rank and dignity of Archimandrite this Thursday, on the Feast of the Ascension. Finally, I am assigning the Rt. Rev. Archimandrite Paul (Matar) as Archiepiscopal Vicar for the Diocese of New York and Washington, D.C., so that these parishes can have special care and attention as I can focus on archdiocesan matters. All of these assignments will also be effective August 1, 2024.

The holy apostle Paul has instructed us that “all things should be done decently and in order” (1 Cor. 14:40). Just as we rely on our priests to ensure that their parishes function harmoniously in this way, so do we rely on our bishops—and now our archiepiscopal vicars—to lead their dioceses toward the same goal. In this light, I have full confidence in His Grace Bishop Anthony, Archimandrite Jeremy, Archimandrite Paul, and (soon to be) Archimandrite Calinic as they embark on these new ministries. We hope that, with God’s help and everyone’s cooperation and goodwill, these plans will prove to be fruitful for the future of our God-protected archdiocese.

Wishing you much joy as we complete the Paschal season and celebrate Holy Pentecost, I remain,

Yours in Christ,

+SABA

Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of All North America