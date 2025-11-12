Moving the Eastern-Oriental Orthodox Dialogue Forward

Source: Orthodox Observer

From Nov. 4-6, the Huffington Ecumenical Institute (HEI) of Hellenic College Holy Cross (HCHC) hosted a conference entitled “Eastern and Oriental Orthodox Churches: Moving the Dialogue Forward.”

Gathering leading scholars, hierarchs, educators, and students, the conference addressed past statements, current research and modes of co-operation, and outstanding obstacles. Conversation included theological, liturgical, and pastoral approaches.

“The second half of the twentieth century saw many unofficial consultations and official meetings between the Eastern and Oriental Orthodox church families. Their resulting documents—full of promise—were formally received by only a small number of churches from either side, while the rest have waited for an official response,” the conference description read. “It is time to see where the churches are and reassess the findings of the dialogues.”

“As Christians from both families increasingly live, work, study, and teach together in the same localities and the same institutions, there is a growing desire to move forward and act on the official dialogues and agreed statements.”

Day 1: opening addresses

Rev. Dr. John Chryssavgis, HEI Executive Director, opened the first day by reminding participants that as Eastern and Oriental Orthodox faithful, we are each other’s “closest family.”

Thus, Fr. John said, “We should begin to feel … pangs of guilt when we’re not advancing the dialogue and the unity between our Churches.”

President of HCHC Dr. Demetrios Katos likewise emphasized a spirit of kinship. “We gather not as strangers, but as very close relatives,” Dr. Katos said.

“What may have historically divided us—the nuances of our theological, liturgical, and ecclesial traditions—also reveal the extraordinary depth of what we hold in common. These differences, when approached with reverence and curiosity, can enrich our faith and make our collective journey in Christ more vibrant and authentic.”

Keynote addresses were offered by His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, His Eminence Archbishop Vicken of the Armenian Apostolic Church, His Grace Bishop Kyrillos of the Coptic Orthodox Church, and Christina Andresen of Orthodox Christian Fellowship.

“We cannot change the past, but we can learn from it. What’s done is done, but that is surely not all there is to do,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said. “I pray … we hear in each other’s voices the possibility of speaking once again as ‘we.’”

Archbishop Vicken also called for renewed resolve: “We need the visible unity. We need full communion. Enough is enough.”

Bishop Kyrillos described the question of Eastern-Oriental dialogue as “among the most critical ecclesial questions of our generation,” holding “one of the greatest potentials for genuine reconciliation.”

His Grace identified communication as a persistent challenge.

“Though many clarifications and solutions have already been proposed in conferences and subcommittees,” Bishop Kyrillos said, “these materials have not been effectively disseminated to clergy, monastics, theological schools, or the faithful despite our technological advances.”

Political realities, His Grace noted, inevitably affect capacity for collaboration as well: “These are not purely theological issues, but pastoral and human ones requiring patience, discernment, and statesmanship.”

Concluding the first session, Orthodox Christian Fellowship’s Christina Andresen of Orthodox Christian Fellowship captured the dialogue’s emotion: “How can we, seeing each other up close, justify keeping ourselves out of communion?”

Day 2: historical, theological, hagiological, and liturgical approaches

The conference’s second day included scholarly presentations addressing historical, theological, hagiological, and liturgical barriers and approaches to union.

Beginning the first panel “Church Councils – The Historical Basis,” Dr. Nikos Kouremenos argued that theologians from both traditions agree that the original divide was driven largely by linguistic, cultural, and political dynamics, “rather than a difference in belief about Christ Himself.”

“Our question today,” Dr. Kouremenos said, “cannot be only ‘is our Christology compatible’—often it already is. The deeper question is how heirs of different … memories can recognize one another without erasing those memories.”

His Eminence Archbishop Alexander Golitzin from the Orthodox Church in America offered a historical presentation examining the anathemas between the Eastern and Oriental Orthodox Churches, while Dr. Andrew Youssef proposed partial acceptance of ecumenical councils as a realistic path forward.

“My invitation to my Eastern Orthodox … brothers and sisters is to realize that demanding the wholesale acceptance of the seven ecumenical councils is largely as unattainable as Rome demanding that you accept all of its 21 ecumenical councils,” Dr. Youssef offered. “My invitation to my Oriental Orthodox … brothers and sisters is to explore the possibility of accepting elements of the Eastern Orthodox Church’s councils subsequent to Chalcedon, even if these were not historically part of your identity.”

“A certain detachment from the past is necessary to advance toward union,” Dr. Youssef said.

In the afternoon, another panel entitled “Christology – The Theological Framework” included Rev. Dr. Demetrios Bathrellos, His Eminence Metropolitan Gabriel of Nea Ionia, and Atsede Elegba from the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Fr. Demetrios characterized the Eastern-Oriental schism as one that “should never have happened,” arguing that “the important thing is not whether [christological statements]are the best way to talk about Christ from our perspective … but whether they are an acceptable way.”

The day’s third session turned to “Hagiology and Liturgy – Holiness and Worship.” Dr. Michael Hjälm examined St. Severus of Antioch, while Rev. Dr. Bartholomew Mercado discussed mutual recognition of saints.”

The panel’s respondent His Grace Bishop Daniel Findikyan (Eastern Diocese of the Armenian Church of America) issued a direct challenge:

“It is time to stop hiding behind Christology and to instead take refuge in the Christ … and to seize the hope set before us,” Bishop Daniel said. “Full communion does not require sameness … diversity is not a threat to unity.”

The conference’s second day concluded with two special events: a performance by both Eastern and Oriental choral groups, and a roundtable by Orthodox Christian Fellowship leaders and HCHC students.