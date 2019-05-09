Source: The National Herald

BOSTON – If all goes well Saturday May 11, 2019 is expected to be the day when a new Archbishop of America will be elected by the Holy Synod of the Ecumenical Patriarchate. The Holy Synod will be in session from Thursday, May 9 to Saturday, May 11, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew presiding.

The Synod accepted the written resignation of Archbishop Demetrios, which he submitted in person to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Saturday May 4.

The Synod also decided to send a letter to the Archdiocese to ask the Archdiocesan Council and the Eparchial Synod for advisory opinions regarding the person to be elected, a process that is required by Article 13 of the Charter of the Archdiocese but which has not been exercised in the past. The Archdiocesan Council will be meeting Thursday and Friday, May 9 and 10 in Atlanta, Georgia.