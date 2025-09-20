New Article Warns Parishes of Copyright Challenges

Source: Orthodox Church in America

The Orthodox Church in America is drawing attention to a growing problem for parishes and nonprofit institutions: so-called “copyright trolls.” Specialized law firms scour the internet for unauthorized uses of copyrighted images and issue costly settlement demands. A simple mistake in using an image found online can become an expensive problem for a parish, monastery, or other institution.

To address this issue, the Orthodox Church in America is sharing a new article by Dn. Kenneth Liu, Executive Director of the Orthodox Christian Attorney Network and an experienced intellectual property attorney.

In his article, Churches: Beware of Copyright Trolls, Dn. Kenneth explains the risks of unlicensed image use, outlines the basics of copyright law, and offers practical guidance for churches and institutions. He also addresses questions related to icons and copyright.

Parish leadership, clergy, and those responsible for websites, bulletins, and other publications are strongly encouraged to read the article and share it with their Parish Councils in order to avoid legal claims.

The Orthodox Church in America thanks Dn. Kenneth for this helpful resource and for his continuing work on behalf of the Church.