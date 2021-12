Source: Orthodox Church in America

A recently released documentary entitled “Goosechase” (by David Veldman, 2021 Lunenburg Doc Festival finalist) shows the inside life of the Hermitage of the Annunciation in New Germany, Nova Scotia (Archdiocese of Canada, OCA). Tucked away in the hills beside the LaHave River, the monks spend their days praying, working, and studying. This is not a story about the individual monks, but about their way of life and the monastic practice.