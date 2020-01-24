New Intensive Program in Servant Leadership

Source: Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative

Foundations of Servant Leadership Creating Effective Ministry Teams with an Emphasis on Parish Councils Creating a Vision Together and Leading Through Change Getting Things Done – Project and Program Management Inspiring Generosity and Stewards Nuts and Bolts: Organizational Finance and Administration

Phase 1 focuses on a 3-day program, divided into six half-day modules that can be deployed individually or in combination with other modules at the local parish or regional levels. The curriculum will go through two pilots in 2020 at regional conferences to ensure the material fosters an impact on the church communities that engage the program. Outcomes for participants include:

Achieving a better understanding of Christian leadership as doing the will of God in personal, community, church, and secular environments.

Becoming better leaders at home, neighborhood, job, and the parish, witnessing to Christ in loving service to others and helping to bring about his Kingdom.

Attracting and inspiring young adults to assume increased positions of responsibility in the Church.

Adopting a stewardship approach to life, receiving gifts from God, and giving generously to the needy

Acquiring a better understanding of ministerial leadership and the co-leadership of laity and clergy

Working together strategically in a parish, seeking to be the “city on a hill” witnessing to Christ and working in the Holy Spirit.

Mastering the everyday managerial aspects of community effort: meetings, councils, conflict, stewardship, ethics, finances.

Regional Conferences:

February 29 – Minneapolis, MN

March 7 – Houston, TX

May 16 – Los Angeles, CA

June 27 – TBD

​Phase 2, scheduled for the 2020-21 academic year, will focus on extending the program at St. Vladimir’s Seminary to develop an Organizational Leadership emphasis for the existing Master of Arts program.