New Publication from His Grace Bishop Alexei – Spiritual Transformation & Giving

Source: Orthodox Church in America

On February 21, 2023 Ancient Faith Ministries published a new work by His Grace Bishop Alexei of Sitka and Alaska entitled Spiritual Transformation and Giving.

In the booklet, His Grace answers the question “What is the spiritual significance of almsgiving in the life of a believer?” His Grace draws on a wealth of patristic and modern sources to explore why God commands us to give, what motivates people to give or hold back, what spirit should characterize our giving, and the spiritually transformative results giving can have for us.

