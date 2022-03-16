New Report: Post-Pandemic Orthodox Parish Life in America

Source: Orthodox Reality

How has the pandemic transformed the Orthodox Church, the original Christian Church that “never changes?” Based on the national survey of the Orthodox Christian parish clergy conducted January 24 – February 10, 2022, the report answers this question. It examines both overall impact of the pandemic and the possible long-term consequences for American Orthodox Christian parishes. The report also discusses “mysteriously” strong growth in vitality that some congregations (12% of all American Orthodox parishes) experienced despite and even because of the pandemic.

Each chapter can be read separately depending on the particular interests of the readers. Among many subjects which are discussed:

The positives and negatives of switching to an “online mode” for church services, religious education and other ministries

Changes in membership, worship attendance, and involvement in religious education. The reasons for growth in some parishes against the backdrop of a general decline

Internal conflicts within parishes and their disagreements with ruling bishops because of pandemic-related decisions

Changes in parish vitality. Distinctive features of the 12% of parishes manifesting strong growth in vitality throughout the pandemic

Greatest achievements of the parishes during the pandemic and their major fears for the future

To download the report, click HERE

To download executive summary, click HERE

We encourage you to share this report with your parish communities as well as with Orthodox friends and relatives. Send your reflections and comments to [email protected] org or use the contact form on the website: www.orthodoxreality.org.

Respectfully,

Alexei Krindatch, National Coordinator

Second Census of Orthodox Christian Churches/2020 US Religion Census

www.usreligioncensus.org, www.orthodoxreality.org

Office: 510-647-9427 Cell: 773-551-7226