Source: Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University

The Orthodox Christian Studies Center, in partnership with the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America and with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, is pleased to announce the launch of the new video series “Orthodox Scholars Preach.” The goal of the series is to provide a platform for Orthodox scholars to reflect on the spiritual themes of the liturgical calendar while drawing on their expertise. The series provides a space where Orthodox Christians and others interested in Orthodox spirituality can encounter the depth and richness of the tradition through stimulating, theologically-informed preaching by respected and diverse Orthodox scholars.

This sermon, entitled “Who Might We become if We Walk in the Steps of Christ?”, is given by Dr. Teva Regule for Palm Sunday (April 25, 2021). Subscribe to our channel to receive new sermons weekly throughout the Triodion and Lenten season, and visit our webpage (https://www.fordham.edu/info/30496/orthodox_scholars_preach%C3%A2) for the full schedule of speakers.

Teva Regule currently serves as president of the Orthodox Theological Society in America. She received her M. Div. from Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology and her Ph. D. in Systematic Theology from Boston College, focusing on liturgical theology and history, and now is an adjunct instructor at her alma mater. She also serves on the board of the St. Phoebe Center for the Deaconess and holds advanced degrees in music and computer science.