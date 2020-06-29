Source: Orthodox Reality

We are announcing a new website on Orthodox Church Life in America:

If you are interested in fact-based realities about Orthodox Church life in America, then visit and explore the website. Among the resources for free download you will find:

· Atlas of American Orthodox Churches

· Atlas of American Orthodox Christian Monasteries

· Recently published volume Global Eastern Orthodoxy: Politics, Religion and Human Rights

· Reports from studies conducted from 2006-2020 on various issues facing Orthodox Churches in the USA (including the most recent report on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on American Orthodox parishes)

· Easy-to-read essays, “Fast Questions and Fast Answers about….” (each essay covers certain aspect of Church life)

· “Orthodox Maps” game and much more

Most importantly, in a few weeks this site will publish the results of the Second National Census of US Orthodox Christian Churches, including both Eastern and Oriental Orthodox Churches. We will release the data on membership and church attendance jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction, diocese-by-diocese, state-by-state, and county-by-county.

Based on comparisons with the First Census (2010), the Second Census will also answer the crucial questions: “Are American Orthodox Churches growing or declining? Among the many Orthodox jurisdictions, which ones are thriving and which just surviving?”

Visit and explore www.orthodoxreality.org If you think it is a good and helpful resource, share this website via social media with your parishes and your friends. For your comments, questions, or recommendations, please click the button below. Your suggestions will provide valuable guidance and insight for further development of the website.

Respectfully yours,

Alexei Krindatch, National Coordinator

Second Census of Orthodox Christian Churches

2020 US Religion Census (http://www.usreligioncensus. org/)

Office: 510-647-9427 Cell: 773-551-7226

“You can’t manage what you don’t understand, and you can’t understand what you don’t measure”

For your comments and suggestions