Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

Contoocook, NH – The North American Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation’s 96thsession was held at the St. Methodios Faith and Heritage Center in Contookook, NH, from May 28-31, 2019. His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios and His Eminence Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin chaired the meeting. The membership, eighteen theological scholars of varying disciplines, contributed to discussions on pastoral, theological, and practical matters.

During their meetings, the Consultation discussed an unofficial international Orthodox-Catholic dialogue, the St. Irenaeus Joint Orthodox-Catholic Working Group, and considered one of this dialogue’s statements on primacy and synodality. Additionally, the Consultation examined the issue of mixed Orthodox-Catholic marriages and made final revisions to a statement entitled “Vocation and Mission of the People of God.”

On Thursday, May 30th, the Consultation joined the Joint Committee of Orthodox and Catholic Bishops, co-chaired by Metropolitan Methodios and Cardinal Sean O’Malley. The two bodies met to discuss mixed marriage, reflect on synodality in the Church, and consider interchurch relations between and within the respective Churches.

This year’s meeting was graciously sponsored by the Patterson Family Foundation.