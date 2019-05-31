THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
Orthodox Christian Laity
You are at:»»North American Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation and Joint Committee of Orthodox-Catholic Bishops Concludes Productive Spring Meetings

North American Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation and Joint Committee of Orthodox-Catholic Bishops Concludes Productive Spring Meetings

0
By on Governance & Unity News, Governance Top Stories

Source: Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA

Participants at the 2019 North American Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation

Contoocook, NH – The North American Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation’s 96thsession was held at the St. Methodios Faith and Heritage Center in Contookook, NH, from May 28-31, 2019. His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios and His Eminence Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin chaired the meeting. The membership, eighteen theological scholars of varying disciplines, contributed to discussions on pastoral, theological, and practical matters.

During their meetings, the Consultation discussed an unofficial international Orthodox-Catholic dialogue, the St. Irenaeus Joint Orthodox-Catholic Working Group, and considered one of this dialogue’s statements on primacy and synodality. Additionally, the Consultation examined the issue of mixed Orthodox-Catholic marriages and made final revisions to a statement entitled “Vocation and Mission of the People of God.”

On Thursday, May 30th, the Consultation joined the Joint Committee of Orthodox and Catholic Bishops, co-chaired by Metropolitan Methodios and Cardinal Sean O’Malley. The two bodies met to discuss mixed marriage, reflect on synodality in the Church, and consider interchurch relations between and within the respective Churches.

North American Orthodox-Catholic Theological Consultation pictured together with the Joint Committee of Orthodox and Catholic Bishops

This year’s meeting was graciously sponsored by the Patterson Family Foundation.

 

Share.

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.