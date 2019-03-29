Novak Djokovic ready to help an Orthodox chapel in Nice

Source: Basilica.ro

The tennis champion Novak Djokovic said he was ready to help preserve the Dormition chapel in Nice, Orthodoxie.com reports.

Tennis player Novak Djokovic said he was ready to help the Orthodox Dormition Chapel in Nice (Serbian diocese), located in a building that could otherwise be sold.

Novak Djokovic: “Before I am an athlete, I am an Orthodox Christian”

The chapel houses frescoes by Bishop John-Nectarius (Evgraf Kovalevsky).

Christian Estrosi, the mayor of Nice, said he was going to see with the Serbian champion how to preserve this place.

Novak Djokovic recently went to the chapel with his son to pray.

Photography courtesy of Instagram / Novak Djokovic