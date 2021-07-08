OCA Department of Evangelization Releases 12 More Free Brochures for Download

Source: Orthodox Church in America

The trifold pamphlets have been completely redesigned for simplicity and flexibility in PDF format. The text has been lightly updated for readability. A PDF text field has been included on the back section of the pamphlet for parishes and other ministries to include important contact information using the freely available Adobe Acrobat Reader or other PDF program.

The remainder of the pamphlets in the series will be updated through Q2 of 2021. The Project Lead for this effort is Melissa Graff.

The remainder of the pamphlets in the series will be updated through Q2 of 2021. The Project Lead for this effort is Melissa Graff.