OCA Department of Evangelization Releases 8 More Free Brochures for Download

Source: Orthodox Church in America

SYOSSET, NY — The Department of Evangelization of the Orthodox Church in America has made 8 more free printable brochures available for download. The newest titles are topics dealing with Love and Perfection, and Christmas and Theophany. The remainder of the pamphlets in the series will be updated in the coming months. A PDF text field has been included on the back section of the pamphlet for parishes and other ministries to include important contact information using the freely available Adobe Acrobat Reader or other PDF programs. The original announcement can be read here.

You can support the ongoing projects of the Departments of the OCA by considering a gift to the Stewards of the OCA. Your financial support is crucial to the success of these endeavors! For questions about the work of the Departments, contact Father Thomas Soroka at [email protected].