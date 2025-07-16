OCA Holy Synod Elects Archimandrite Vasily (Permiakov) as Bishop of San Francisco and the West

Source: Orthodox Church in America

PHOENIX, AZ [OCA]

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, during the 21st All-American Council in Phoenix, AZ, the Diocese of the West convened a Special Diocesan Assembly under the presidency of His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon, Locum Tenens of the Diocese, to consider the nomination of a new bishop following the retirement of His Eminence Archbishop Benjamin on July 15.

The Assembly nominated the Very Reverend Archimandrite Vasily (Permiakov) as their candidate for Bishop of San Francisco and the West. That same day, the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America, meeting in a Special Summer Session under the presidency of Metropolitan Tikhon, canonically elected Archimandrite Vasily as Bishop of San Francisco and the West.

The episcopal ordination and enthronement of Bishop-elect Vasily is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Holy Trinity Cathedral in San Francisco, CA.

Further details regarding the ordination services will be announced by the Diocese in the coming weeks.

The Canonical Election of Archimandrite Vasily – St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary

Today, the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America canonically elected The Very Rev. ) —beloved alumnus of St. Vladimir’s Seminary (’04) and Assistant Professor of Liturgical Theology (2020–2025)—as Bishop of San Francisco and the West. His ordination will take place in August in San Francisco.

May God grant many years to Bishop-Elect Vasily!

We also ask God to grant many years to another beloved alumnus, His Eminence Archbishop Benjamin (’82), in His Eminence’s retirement after two decades of episcopal service to the Diocese of the West.

Fr. Vasily’s outstanding scholarship, teaching ability, and prayerful presence will be greatly missed as a member of full-time faculty on campus, though we are pleased he will remain a part-time faculty member with St. Vladimir’s Seminary. His devotion and unique abilities have been called upon by the Church, so we lovingly remember Fr. Vasily in our prayers as he prepares for his ordination to the episcopacy and new ministry in the OCA Diocese of the West.

Axios, Axios, Axios!

Following today’s canonical election at the All-American Council in Phoenix, AZ (from left): Dr. Ionuț-Alexandru Tudorie, His Eminence Archbishop Alexander, Bishop-Elect Vasily, and The Very Rev. Dr. Alexander Rentel.