Source: Orthodox Church in America

BETHESDA, MD [OCA] On Tuesday, March 15, the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America, meeting in their Regular Spring 2022 Session under the presidency of His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon, canonically elected His Grace Bishop Alexis, formerly Bishop of Bethesda and Auxiliary to the Metropolitan for Stravropegial Institutions, Bishop of Sitka and Alaska.