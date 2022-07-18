OCA Holy Synod elects His Grace Bishop Daniel as Bishop of Chicago and the Midwest

Source: Orthodox Church in America

On Monday, July 18, a few hours before the opening of the 20th All-American Council, the Diocese of the Midwest convened a special assembly, under the presidency of His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon, to consider an episcopal nomination following the falling asleep of Archbishop Paul of blessed memory. The Diocesan assembly nominated His Grace Bishop Daniel of Santa Rosa who has been serving as Locum Tenens of the Diocese over the last few months.

Later that day, the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America, meeting in a Special Summer 2022 Session under the presidency of Metropolitan Tikhon, canonically elected Bishop Daniel, formerly Bishop of Santa Rosa and Auxiliary to the Diocese of the West, Bishop of Chicago and the Midwest.

