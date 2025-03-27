OCA Holy Synod Issues Proclamation concerning the Anniversary of the Repose of St. Tikhon

Source: Orthodox Church in America

SPRINGFIELD, VA [OCA]

To the clergy, monastics, and faithful of the Orthodox Church in America, beloved children in the Lord,

This year, the Orthodox Church in America marks the 100th anniversary of the repose of Saint Tikhon, Patriarch of Moscow and Enlightener of North America. It is now a full century since this great missionary and churchman fell asleep in the Lord on the feast of the Annunciation (March 25/April 7, 1925), dying as a confessor for the faith under the Soviet yoke.

In celebration of this centennial, the Holy Synod of the Orthodox Church in America has blessed a churchwide celebration of St. Tikhon on the day customarily observed as his feast in many places, October 9, 2025. Under the supervision of the diocesan hierarch, one or more cathedrals in each of our dioceses should mark this occasion with All-night Vigil, Liturgy, and other festive services as may be possible, using whatever accustomed texts may be available. Clergy from throughout each diocese should make every effort to attend such services, and the faithful should be invited and encouraged to join their clergy and hierarchs in common prayer to St. Tikhon, tireless archpastor of North America, architect of our Church, and powerful intercessor before the Lord.

Through the prayers of the holy hieroconfessor Tikhon of Moscow, may we continue to find guidance in his legacy and example.