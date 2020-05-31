OCA Holy Synod Issues Statement on Recent Tragic Events in Minneapolis, MN

Source: Orthodox Church in America

The Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America today issued the following statement on the recent tragic events in Minneapolis, MN.

The full statement follows:

“We, the members of the Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America, mourn the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd on May 25, 2020. We too have looked with horror at the footage of this episode, and condemn the brutal actions that caused his violent death. We look to the civil authorities to bring to justice those who participated in this senseless tragedy.

“We categorically reject racism in any form. Every human being is created in the image and likeness of God (Genesis 1:26-27), and was created to exist (Wisdom of Solomon 1:14). We are all, each of us, “one in Christ Jesus (Galatians 3:28).” As such, there should be no hatred, no enmity, no hostility between us, but reconciliation.

“In the face of civil unrest, we call upon the members of the Orthodox Church in America, and to all the communities they live in, to engage in the service of righteousness and peace in the Holy Spirit. We exhort everyone to “pursue what makes for peace and for mutual upbuilding (Romans 14:17, 19).”

Finally, we offer our prayers to God for Mr. Floyd, his family, and to those communities that are experiencing anxiety, sadness, and despair, because they have seen destruction of life and property.”