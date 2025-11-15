OCA Holy Synod Meets for Regular Fall 2025 Session

Source: Orthodox Church in America

The Holy Synod of Bishops of the Orthodox Church in America met for its Regular Fall 2025 Session from November 10–14, 2025, under the presidency of His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon. The meetings were held at the Hotel Belvoir in Springfield, VA, and at St. Mark Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD.

The session opened on Tuesday, November 11, with a Molieben, followed by a retreat for the hierarchs facilitated by Archpriest Alexander Garklavs, former Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America. After lunch, the Holy Synod convened its first meeting, beginning with the Report of the Metropolitan and followed by appointments to Synodal Offices and Committees. The Holy Synod then considered requests from the Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America and the Diocese of New York and New Jersey concerning the cases of Archimandrite Roman (Braga) and Metropolitan Leonty, respectively, and tasked the Canonization Committee with formally investigating their potential canonization. The hierarchs also reviewed a proposal from the Romanian Orthodox Episcopate of America to establish a committee on Medical Assistance in Dying and Assisted Suicide. The meeting concluded with continued discussion on the liturgical calendar.

During the second meeting on Tuesday afternoon, the Holy Synod heard a report from Archpriest John Dresko, Chair of the Pension Board. The Deans of St. Vladimir’s and St. Tikhon’s Seminaries, Dr. Alexander Tudorie and Archpriest John Parker, also presented reports on the seminaries, concluding the day’s agenda.

On Wednesday, November 12, the Holy Synod received reports from the Office of External Affairs and Interchurch Relations, including an update on the restructuring plan for the Office. The hierarchs also received a report concerning the recent concelebration with Archbishop Stefan and the recognition of the Macedonian Orthodox Church, as well as reports on the Orthodox Church in America’s recent delegation to the Churches in Romania and Slovakia. Archpriest Daniel Andrejuk, Dean of the Representation Church of Saint Catherine the Great Martyr in Moscow, attended in person and briefed the Holy Synod on parish life and recent projects under his leadership. The meeting concluded with a presentation from Priest David Bozeman on proposed updates to the social media guidelines for clergy and lay leaders in the Orthodox Church in America.

The fourth meeting opened with the report of Archpriest Alessandro Margheritino, Chancellor of the Orthodox Church in America, which included a Chancery update and reports from ORSMA and SMPAC. After lunch, the Holy Synod received reports from Priest David Bozeman, Secretary of the Orthodox Church in America, and Mr. Andrew Smith, Treasurer of the Orthodox Church in America, including consideration of the 2026 budget. The day concluded with the Legal Report from Mr. Mark Hamilton, OCA Legal Counsel, followed by the review of clergy matters and depositions.

On Thursday, November 13, the Holy Synod traveled to St. Mark Orthodox Church in Bethesda, MD, for the celebration of the Divine Liturgy commemorating the Feast of St. John Chrysostom. His Grace Bishop Vasily of San Francisco and the West presided. Thursday also marked the thirteenth anniversary of His Beatitude’s primatial enthronement and provided an opportunity for Bishop Vasily to extend congratulations to His Beatitude on behalf of the Holy Synod and the entire Church.

Following a meal offered by the parish community, the Holy Synod resumed its meetings, considering recommendations from His Eminence Archbishop Michael on behalf of the Board of Theological Education regarding ordination candidates, and reviewing a special program proposed jointly by Saint Tikhon’s Seminary and the Diocese of the Midwest. This was followed by presentations from Archpriest Nicholas Solak of the Office of Pastoral Life and updates from Archpriest Justin Patterson, Program Manager for the OCA Departments. After these presentations, the Holy Synod confirmed the recipients of the 2026 Mission Planting Grants previously approved by the Metropolitan Council. The final meeting addressed additional diocesan matters.

His Beatitude Metropolitan Tikhon concluded the Fall Session by expressing his gratitude to the hierarchs for their work and prayerful deliberations throughout the week.