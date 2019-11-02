THE TIME FOR ORTHODOX UNITY IS NOW!
OCL Board Members Meeting in Houston, Texas

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

OCL Board Members, pictured with His Eminence, Archbishop Benjamin (OCA), meeting in Houston, Texas, marveling at the renovation of Annunciation Cathedral. Annual Program focusing on “Thinking Globally – Acting Locally: Pan-Orthodox Ministries” is the topic of this year’s program.

