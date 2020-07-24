OCLI: 4th Annual National Advanced Leadership Conference (Online)

Source: St. Vladimir’s Orthodox Theological Seminary & Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative

[SVOTS Communications / YONKERS, NY] Hone your ability to lead members of the Body of Christ in a struggling world. This fall, St. Vladimir’s Seminary is once again partnering with the Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative (OCLI) to co-host the 4th Annual National Advanced Leadership Conference.

The event is designed for lay and ordained and emerging leaders who serve their local parish, diocese, or related non-profits. It will be held Friday, September 18 through Saturday, September 19, 2020.

The theme of this year’s Leadership Conference is “United as the Body of Christ to Serve Those Divided by Pandemics, Politics, and Persecutions.” The conference will feature notable Orthodox executives, educators, philanthropists, and clergy, including members of St. Vladimir’s faculty, and hierarchs Metropolitans Tikhon (Orthodox Church in America), Joseph (Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of North America), and Nicolae (Romanian Orthodox Metropolia of the Americas); and Archbishop Elpidophoros (Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America). This year, OCLI will also showcase the newly-developed Intensive Program in Servant Leadership.

About OCLI

The Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative exists to nurture and empower Orthodox Christian servant leadership. It is a national initiative to increase generosity, servant leadership, and social outreach by clergy and laity of all jurisdictions working together nationally, regionally, and locally.

Originating from the Orthodox Vision Foundation and its annual Orthodox Advanced Leadership Conferences beginning in 2017 and hosted at St. Vladimir’s Seminary, the Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative was established as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in October 2018.