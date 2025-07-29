On the outskirts of Damascus, a message of ‘unity, resilience, hope’

Source: Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America

Article by Ben Malian

On July 26th, the Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate (AEP) issued a statement expressing their solidarity with the Greek Orthodox Christian community of Damascus, commending them for the resiliency of their faith in the aftermath of a terror attack that interrupted worship at the Church of the Prophet Elias on the morning of Sunday, June 22nd, killing at least twenty-two parishioners and injuring another sixty-three.

“Inside the church, visible signs of the atrocity that took place on June 22 can still be seen,” the statement from the AEP reads.

The statement, penned by Archon National Commander Dr. Anthony J. Limberakis, was occasioned by the pastoral visit of His Beatitude Patriarch John X of Antioch and All the East to the Church of the Prophet Elias on July 20th, a mere four weeks after the tragedy occurred. In a powerful sign of the parish’s recovery, one might even say resurrection, Patriarch John celebrated the Divine Liturgy for the feast day of the church’s namesake, the indomitable Prophet Elijah of the Old Testament.

Quoting from the Apostle Paul, the Archon’s statement opened with a resounding reminder that “God did not give us a Spirit of fear” (2 Tim 1:7). The immense spiritual courage displayed by Patriarch John and his Orthodox flock provides a “stirring and inspiring example” of this essential Christian truth worthy of our emulation, it went on to proclaim.

Christians of all denominations and other religious minorities in Syria have faced in recent months an onslaught of threats, hostilities, and outright violence at the hands of unrestrained military and paramilitary groups active in the region. According to a local parishioner, clear instances of religious persecution have unfortunately become a “daily occurrence” in their community.

Despite this climate of fear and uncertainty, during the celebration of the Divine Liturgy on July 20th, Patriarch John preached an “inspiring and insightful message of unity, resilience, and hope,” according to the statement. He shared this message amidst a sanctuary whose walls bore both the personifications of divine love in the icons of the saints as well as the ugly scars of human hatred. Nevertheless, a church that only a month prior had been the site of senseless death was filled once again with the signs of abundant life (Jn 10:10).

In closing, the statement reiterated the “awe-inspiring” character of this courageous display of Christian witness offered by our Orthodox brothers and sisters in Syria. It also reaffirmed the Archon’s unwavering commitment to “support and protect the Ecumenical Patriarchate and religious freedom for all people.”