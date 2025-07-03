Opinion: The Theological School’s Experiments

Source: The National Herald

Analysis by Theodore Kalmoukos

It seems to be the tragic fate of the beleaguered Holy Cross Theological School in Boston that, every so often, various self-styled “wise men” appear out of nowhere and begin conducting experiments, invoking dreams and visions of every kind. Most recently, in the long parade of those who have held leadership of the School in recent years, were the priests Nicholas Triantafilou and Christopher Mitropoulos, and more recently, the layman from Florida, George Cantonis — each leaving behind his own “mark,” all of which are painfully familiar and have been thoroughly documented by The National Herald over the years. There’s no need to rehash them today.

And so, we have arrived at today’s unfortunate state: a defrocked priest, as The National Herald has revealed, is in communication with the Synodal Hierarchs of the Archdiocesan Eparchial Synod, informing them of the initiatives of the “great visionary,” Archbishop Elpidophoros. These communications, always funneled through the Board of Trustees for institutional cover, concern the transformation of the Holy Cross Theological School into the “University of the Holy Cross.”

Once again, a group of “wise men” has assembled — largely unfamiliar with the theological and ecclesiastical nature of the School and its true mission — and has launched new experiments. If they fail, they too will vanish along with them, just as happened in the past with Fr. Kontogiannis and Lelon (recently deceased). Their experiments, both carried out during the tenure of the late Archbishop Iakovos, failed spectacularly, plunging the School into enormous debt. It fell to Metropolitan Methodios of Boston to race from East to West collecting funds to save the School. And once again, it was our honorable and God-loving Greek-American faithful who were left to foot the bill. Let’s speak plainly.

Then, as now, what was neglected — or rather, completely overlooked — was the one and only purpose of the School, the “one thing needful,” as defined by its founders: pioneering Greek immigrants, poor in means but rich in spirit, dignity, and wisdom. The School’s purpose and reason for being is to educate and shape true priests in every dimension: theological, liturgical, ritual, rhetorical, pastoral, linguistic, musical (especially in chanting), and administrative. Those who study and graduate must be emotionally balanced, morally whole, humble (not falsely so), direct and honest (not hypocritical) — individuals who deeply embody the mystery of the Church and the mystery of the priesthood, so they may become “stewards of the mysteries of God” in local churches — that is, the communities — which are in desperate need not merely of priests, but of good priests, not cold professionals but “men full of grace and truth.”

It is widely and openly acknowledged that in recent years, the School has lost its compass and has been graduating not the best or most suitable candidates, but unfortunately, in large part, distinguished mediocrities — with, thankfully, a few bright exceptions.

I believe that all efforts must now turn to building a proper School, one imbued with ecclesiastical spirit and a Hellenic ethos, by all those who truly care for the Church and the Greek-American community in America. I no longer refer to Elpidophoros — six years have been more than enough to reveal his inadequacy in all areas, in contrast to the counterfeit virtues with which Patriarch Bartholomew once adorned him.

As I wrote in my previous analysis on June 26, 2025, titled “Observations and Revelations of the Toxicity of Our Ecclesiastical Life,” I do not believe there exists another Archdiocese or Metropolis that has endured such levels of terror and abuse as our own Archdiocese of America — which, ironically, is the great “treasury” of the Mother Church. As if this were its reward. The humiliation of our hierarchs Methodios and Nathanael, the “slow death” sentence imposed on Evangelos, the absurdity of the Charter’s abolition and reinstatement, and now the alienation of the Theological School — these are all hallmarks of Elpidophoros’ agenda. And the victim is not only the Church and the Greek-American community, but also Patriarch Bartholomew himself.

Of course, we must not forget that the course of the Church — and of history in general — is in God’s hands. Sometimes, developments leave everyone speechless. That’s why we say the familiar phrase, “God will provide.” But until then, the destruction of sacred and historic institutions like the Church and the Greek-American community continues to erode…

If Mr. Orfanakos — who signed his letter to the Synodal Hierarchs of America with the grandiose title “President of the Foundation’s Development Committee – Member of the Board of Trustees of Hellenic College and Holy Cross School of Theology” — and the other “wise” researchers think they can turn the School into a university by tacking on programs in counseling, education, public health, and global ministry (as Orfanakos’ letter outlines), then the prudent members of the Board would do well to come to their senses. So far, the half-truths suggest a plan to alter the School’s current structure and identity into a mere “branch” of the so-called University of the Holy Cross.

One would have to be willfully naïve to choose to study counseling or public health at a freshly minted university rather than at one of the many world-renowned, time-tested institutions already established in Boston — one of the greatest university cities in the United States and the world.

If Elpidophoros is so eager to build a university, let him return to Halki and fulfill his “academic vision” there, turning it into a Turkish university. And let him leave our School, our Church, and our Greek-American community in peace.