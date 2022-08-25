Opportunities for Leaders to Develop in Peer Learning

Source: Orthodox Christian Leadership Initiative

If you serve your parish or a nonprofit in any leadership capacity, consider joining a Peer Learning group this fall to connect with your counterparts and develop in your unique leadership role. Each cohort, a small group of 6-8 people, is led by a trained facilitator for each of six online monthly meetings. Gather insights, share best practices, and problem-solve together!

Beginning Sept 27 and meeting again Oct 11, this cohort meets online every 4th Tuesday through January at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. Fr. Paul Hodge will facilitate this Peer Learning Cohort for Clergy to discuss topics like resilience, casting vision, avoiding burnout, and conflict resolution. Parish Council & Ministry Leaders: Beginning Sept 20 and meeting again Oct 4, this cohort meets online every 3rd Tuesday through January at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET. Dn. Sean Reid will facilitate Peer Learning Cohort for Parish Council Members and Ministry Leaders to discuss topics like building trust and consensus, and engaging people in service.

Beginning Oct 5 and meeting again Oct 19, this cohort meets online every 1st Wednesday through February at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET. Mat. Jennifer Levine will facilitate this Peer Learning Cohort for Clergy Wives to discuss the unique leadership role of clergy wives, including topics like setting boundaries and active listening. Nonprofit Directors: Beginning Oct 6 and meeting again Oct 20, this cohort meets online every 1st Thursday through February at 11:00 am PT / 2:00 pm ET. Fr. Paul Lundberg will facilitate this Peer Learning Cohort for Nonprofit Directors to discuss topics like casting vision, cultivating generosity, and establishing good governance.

Before each meeting you will receive a short article, podcast, or video link related to the cohort’s chosen topic as a way to kick-off the conversation. Though not required, participants are encouraged to present in their areas of expertise. After enriching discussion, each member will be encouraged to implement one take-away concept or practice. The cohort structure will keep us together, committed, and accountable as we strive to be faithful stewards in our leadership responsibilities.

As the body of Christ, we are called to encourage one another. To do this, we need connections!

Learn more and register at https://www.orthodoxservantleaders.com/peer-learning.html

If you are new to a board or you’ve been asked to consider serving in the future, prepare to make a meaningful contribution through this Boot Camp for Parish Councils and Non-Profit Boards.

Six sessions of Boot Camp meets the 3rd Mondays of each month for 60 minutes, 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET, September through January. Content includes:

Understanding your WHY

Fiduciary Duties

Roles and Responsibilities

Leading Strategically

Ensuring Financial Stability

Being an Ambassador

Supporting the Priest (or Executive Director)

Ensuring Healthy Governance

Let Boot Camp be your onboarding and training resource for your parish council and nonprofit board!

Learn more and register at https://www.orthodoxservantleaders.com/parish-council-boot-camp.html