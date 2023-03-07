ORTHODOX AND ANGLICAN BISHOPS OF JERUSALEM CONSECRATE OIL FOR CORONATION OF BRITISH KING

Source: Orthodox Christianity

Jerusalem – March 6, 2023

Oil from the Holy Land will be used in the coronation of King Charles III of the United Kingdom on May 6.

On Friday, March 3, this oil, made from olives grown on the Mt. of Olives, was consecrated by Patriarch Theophilos of Jerusalem and the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem Hosam Naoum.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem reports:

A historical event took place today, Friday March 3, in Jerusalem where the oil that will be used for the anointing of His Majesty King Charles III in the coronation ceremony on the 6th May 2023, was consecrated by His Beatitude our Father and Patriarch Theophilos III, and later by the Anglican Archbishop in Jerusalem, The Most Reverend Hosam Naoum.

