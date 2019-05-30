Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

Houston, Texas is Thinking Globally and Acting Locally on

Pan-Orthodox Unity

SAVE THE DATE: November 2, 2019

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

3511 Yoakum Boulevard

Houston, TX 77006

With the Blessing of Metropolitan Isaiah of Denver, the Houston Program is shaping up.

Guest Speakers include:

Kenneth Kidd helps us understand what a difference FOCUS North America Programs make in a community for outreach, youth participation and meeting the needs of people who lack food and shelter. Cleveland and Pittsburgh are programs that OCL has seen directly.

Father Steven Powley of Pueblo, Colorado, will help us understand the difference that Orthodox Christian Prison Ministry (OCPM) makes in the lives of individuals. Houston area individuals are involved in this ministry, and we look forward to hearing from them.

Michael Spartalis, Accountant and Lecturer at the Bauer College of Business, University of Houston, will discuss ethical principles as they apply to nonprofit organizations. These principles apply to the administration of church organizations as well.

Check for additional details as they become available at www.ocl.org.