Orthodox Christian Laity 35th Annual Conference: Pan-Orthodox Unity in Action

October 13-16, 2022

Join us to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of Orthodox Christian Laity in the Metro Atlanta area where we will feature the impressive progress of the Atlanta Inter-Orthodox Parish Association (AIOPA), an initiative of the Committee for Canonical Regional Planning of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the USA (AOB). AIOPA consists of clergy and laity representatives from all Orthodox parishes in the Atlanta area whose purpose is to efficiently facilitate and maintain pan-Orthodox parish-to-parish communications, activities and cooperation (the “One Church Initiative”).

Since the Assembly of Bishops is a transitional body, its mandate is to make itself obsolete by developing a proposal for the canonical organization of the Church in the United States of America, so that the AOB will be succeeded by a governing Synod of a united Church in the United States. For this reason, OCL authored “A Declaration for Orthodox Christian Unity in America” in June 2022, which will be the topic of a panel discussion at the annual conference.

Registration is required. Admission is free.

SCHEDULE

Thursday, October 13

Afternoon Arrival at Marriott Atlanta Peachtree Corners

7:00 pm Board Dinner at Marriott Atlanta Peachtree Corners

Friday, October 14

9:00 am Annual Board Meeting at Sts. Constantine & Helen Church, Lilburn GA

12 noon Lunch at Church

1:00 pm Travel to Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta

2:00 pm Meet with Metropolitan Alexios at Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Atlanta

6:00 pm Dinner followed by a board discussion at the hotel

Saturday, October 15 (all events at the church)

8:30 am Participants pick up registration packet

9:00 am Presentation by members of AIOPA followed by Q&A

10:30 am AIOPA Fundraiser for Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta

11:00 am Panel Discussion – Declaration for Orthodox Unity in America

12:00 pm Lunch

Afternoon Field trip to local sites of interest

Evening Great Vespers followed by dinner

Sunday, October 16

10:00 am – Hierarchal Divine Liturgy followed by lunch/coffee hour and departure

Host hotel: Marriott Atlanta Peachtree Corners, 475 Technology Parkway, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 is holding a discounted block of rooms for October 13-15, 2022. To secure the group rate ($119 per night + taxes), book your room before September 13 with this LINK, or call 770-263-8558 / 800-228-9290 and mention: Orthodox Christian Laity.

