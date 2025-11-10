Orthodox Christian Unity in Action! OCL’s 38th Annual Conference Presentations and Photos

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

On October 10-11, 2025, the Saints Constantine & Elena Orthodox Christian Parish in Indianapolis, Indiana, generously hosted Orthodox Christian Laity’s 38th Annual Meeting and Conference, themed “Orthodox Christian Unity in Action,” attracting over 50 participants. Click Here to view the event Program.

Special thanks to OCL Board member William Caras for producing the video recordings and photos.

Recordings of the Presentations are available below.

Click Here to view the slides from Alexei Krindatch’s Presentation

Gallery of the photos from the annual meeting and conference