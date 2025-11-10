Orthodox Christian Unity in Action! OCL’s 38th Annual Conference Presentations and Photos

Source:
Orthodox Christian Laity
On October 10-11, 2025, the Saints Constantine & Elena Orthodox Christian Parish in Indianapolis, Indiana, generously hosted Orthodox Christian Laity’s 38th Annual Meeting and Conference, themed “Orthodox Christian Unity in Action,” attracting over 50 participants. Click Here to view the event Program.
Special thanks to OCL Board member William Caras for producing the video recordings and photos.
Recordings of the Presentations are available below.
Click Here to view the slides from Alexei Krindatch’s Presentation
VIDEO Gallery of the photos from the annual meeting and conference
OCL Board Members at Friday's Annual Meeting
Kh. Frederica Mathewes-Green speaking to the OCL Board
Kh. Frederica Mathewes-Green spoke to the OCL Board about the Jesus Prayer
Kh. Frederica Mathewes-Green with Hierodeacon Benedict
OCL Board members following a Friday evening meal with Archbishop Nathaniel, the host parish priest and presenters for Saturday's Conference.
Argo Georgandis Pyle with George Matsoukas at the Registration table
Icon of Christ with St. Allen in the temporary chapel at Saints Constantine & Elena Parish
Ixon of St. Oran in the temporary chapel at Saints Constantine & Elena Parish
St. Columba Bookstore at Sts. Constantine & Elena Parish
Children's Books at St. Columba Bookstore
Kh. Frederica Mathewes-Green
Some of Kh. Frederica Mathewes-Green's books
William Souvall, OCL President, introducing one of the presenters
Fr. Stephen Mathewes and Kh. Frederica Mathewes-Green team up for the main presentation
Kh. Frederica Mathewes-Green answering questions
Spyridoula Fotinis speaking about the Inter-Parish Association Project
Participants in the group interactive session led by Spyridoula Fotinis
Spyridoula Fotinis speaking about the Inter-Parish Association Project to the attendees
Alexei Krindatch speaking about new results from the EPIC Study
Archbishop Nathaniel with Alexei Krindatch
Fr Nicholas Greanis moderating the panel discussion
Panelists Alexei Krindatch, Kh. Frederica Mathewes-Green, Fr. Stephen Mathewes, and Spyridoula Fotinis
All ages attended the conference
Attendee Blake Powers who also assisted with videotaping the sessions
Conference participants listen to OCL President Bill Souvall
Fr. David and Preoteasa Janene Wey with Drs. John & Judy Blebea at lunch
Fr. Nick Greanias with Spyridoula Fotinis and members of his parish in attendance
Lunch break and fellowship
Participants enjoying discussion during lunch
Participants during the interactive session
Susan McDonald, a member of the host parish, ably and joyfully handled kitchen duties
Fr. David Wey showing Archbishop Nathaniel the renovation progress in the church
Participants venerating the relics of newly-canonized St. Olga of Alaska