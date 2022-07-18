Source: Orthodox Reality

The report, “Orthodox Church in America: a Decade of Changes in Parishes, Membership and Worship Attendance” is now available. The data were obtained by the US Religion Census directly from the OCA parishes. The report can be downloaded here:

https://orthodoxreality.org/ wp-content/uploads/2022/07/ Report-OCA-From2010To2020rev1. pdf

The Census has revealed that from 2010-2020 Orthodox Church in America experienced a decline in membership by 12%. But these changes were different in different dioceses. Three OCA dioceses have grown in members, while nine have declined. Census data show that OCA dioceses vary greatly in the percentage of parishioners who attend church regularly. The Archdiocese of Washington DC and the Diocese of the South have the highest percentage of members who participate in parishes on a regular basis. On the opposite end are the Albanian Archdiocese and the Diocese of Alaska with the lowest percentages of parishioners who attend their churches regularly.

This report offers to readers:

National overview of OCA parishes, membership, and worship attendance

Detailed data on parishes, members and worship attendance for individual Dioceses

Examination of membership and parish changes in individual Dioceses between 2010 and 2020

Eight county-level geographic maps reflecting distribution of the OCA parishes and members through the territory of the USA

We encourage you to share this report via social media with your parish communities, as well as with Orthodox friends and relatives. Questions and inquires are welcome: send them to [email protected] org

Again, here is the link to the report:

