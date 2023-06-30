[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Orthodox Church in America Seeks Applicants for General Counsel Position - Orthodox Christian Laity
Orthodox Church in America Seeks Applicants for General Counsel Position

Source: Orthodox Church in America

SPRINGFIELD, VA [OCA]  The Orthodox Church in America has announced that it is seeking qualified candidates for the position of General Counsel. As the main source of legal advice and counsel, the General Counsel will serve the Primate of the Orthodox Church in America, the Holy Synod of Bishops, and the other Officers of the OCA.

The General Counsel’s responsibilities encompass various legal areas such as First Amendment law, employment law, immigration law, tax law, non-profit law, and civil litigation. Although not expected to represent the OCA in civil litigation, the General Counsel will assist in the selection and coordination of external counsel in such matters.

Beyond legal responsibilities, the General Counsel will support the OCA in its Government Relations activities and may also participate in other legal associations affiliated with the OCA.

Download the full job description

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications by email to [email protected] or by hard copy to the Chancery of the Orthodox Church in America:

Archpriest Alexander Rentel, Chancellor
PO Box 31409
Alexandria, VA 22310-9998

The deadline for applications is July 21, 2023.

