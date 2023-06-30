Orthodox Church in America Seeks Applicants for General Counsel Position

Source: Orthodox Church in America

The General Counsel’s responsibilities encompass various legal areas such as First Amendment law, employment law, immigration law, tax law, non-profit law, and civil litigation. Although not expected to represent the OCA in civil litigation, the General Counsel will assist in the selection and coordination of external counsel in such matters.

Beyond legal responsibilities, the General Counsel will support the OCA in its Government Relations activities and may also participate in other legal associations affiliated with the OCA.

Interested individuals are invited to submit their applications by email to [email protected] or by hard copy to the Chancery of the Orthodox Church in America:

Archpriest Alexander Rentel, Chancellor

PO Box 31409

Alexandria, VA 22310-9998

The deadline for applications is July 21, 2023.