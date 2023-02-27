[ditty_news_ticker id="27897"] Orthodox in Action Call: Ken Liu - Orthodoxy Youth and Young Adult Ministries (VIDEO) - Orthodox Christian Laity
Orthodox Christian Laity

Orthodox in Action Call: Ken Liu – Orthodoxy Youth and Young Adult Ministries (VIDEO)

Source: Orthodox Christian Laity

Orthodox Christian Laity features a presentation by Ken Liu, Executive Director of Orthodox Youth and Young Adult Ministries (OYM), on its monthly Orthodoxy in Action Call (click here to sign up for notifications of future presentations). OYM (https://theoym.org/) is the official youth agency of the Assembly of Canonical Orthodox Bishops of the United States of America. OYM empowers, partners, and walks with parents and lay and ordained ministry leaders – at a jurisdictional, regional, and local level – as they seek to bring young people into an ever-deepening sense of who they are in Christ. Join OYM’s Mailing List.

