Orthodox Scholars Preach: Video series returns for 2024

Source: Orthodox Christian Studies Center
The Orthodox Christian Studies Center is pleased to present the 2024 Orthodox Scholars Preach video series. From the Sunday of the Publican and Pharisee through Pascha, we will release a new 10-minute videos featuring a sermon by a different Orthodox Christian scholar. The series provides a platform for Orthodox scholars to draw on their academic expertise while reflecting on the spiritual themes of the liturgical calendar.
This year’s series begins with a sermon by Dr. Spyridoula Athanasopoulou-Kypriou. Watch the sermon on the OCSC YouTube channel.
The full list of speakers includes:
Sunday of the Prodigal Son – Michael Legaspi
Sunday of the Last Judgement – Fr. Harry Pappas
Forgiveness Sunday – Hermina Nedelescu
1st Sunday of Lent – Eve Tibbs
2nd Sunday of Lent – Fr. John Jillions
3rd Sunday of Lent – Fr. Philip Zymaris
4th Sunday of Lent – Stephen Meawad
5th Sunday of Lent – Fr. Patrick Viscuso
Palm Sunday – Mariz Tadros
Pascha – Valerie Karras
