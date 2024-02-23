Orthodox Scholars Preach: Video series returns for 2024

Source: Orthodox Christian Studies Center

The Orthodox Christian Studies Center is pleased to present the 2024 Orthodox Scholars Preach video series. From the Sunday of the Publican and Pharisee through Pascha, we will release a new 10-minute videos featuring a sermon by a different Orthodox Christian scholar. The series provides a platform for Orthodox scholars to draw on their academic expertise while reflecting on the spiritual themes of the liturgical calendar.

This year’s series begins with a sermon by Dr. Spyridoula Athanasopoulou-Kypriou. Watch the sermon on the OCSC YouTube channel.

Dr. Athanasopoulou-Kypriou is a Religious Education teacher at the Moraitis School, Athens, and a trained integrative psychotherapist. She studied theology and philosophy of religion in Greece and in the United Kingdom. She holds a Ph.D. in Systematic Theology from the University of Manchester where she also lectured on philosophical and Christian anthropology and on Religion, Culture and Gender. She has also taught Orthodox theology at post-graduate level at the Hellenic Open University (2006-2020). She has published various books and articles on theology and literature, philosophy of religion, existentialism and psychoanalysis, and on feminist theology and the history of religious women. The full list of speakers includes:

Sunday of the Prodigal Son – Michael Legaspi

Sunday of the Last Judgement – Fr. Harry Pappas

Forgiveness Sunday – Hermina Nedelescu

1st Sunday of Lent – Eve Tibbs

2nd Sunday of Lent – Fr. John Jillions

3rd Sunday of Lent – Fr. Philip Zymaris

4th Sunday of Lent – Stephen Meawad

5th Sunday of Lent – Fr. Patrick Viscuso

Palm Sunday – Mariz Tadros

Pascha – Valerie Karras

To receive updates on future video releases or watch sermons from our previous series, be sure to subscribe to our channel at video.fordhamorthodoxy.org. You can also find our video archives, along with much more content, on Public Orthodoxy.