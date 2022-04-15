Source: Fordham University Orthodox Christian Studies Center

The Orthodox Christian Studies Center, in collaboration with the Department of Religious Education of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America, and with the blessing of His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros, is pleased to present the 2022 installment of the Speaker Series: Orthodox Scholars Preach.

Every week until Pascha, a different Orthodox Scholar will release a new 10-minute video. This Series provides a platform for Orthodox scholars to reflect on the spiritual themes of each Sunday’s liturgical calendar while drawing on their expertise. The Series offers a space where Orthodox Christians and others interested in Orthodox spirituality can encounter the depth and richness of the tradition through stimulating, theologically-informed preaching by respected and diverse Orthodox scholars.

Each video will be released weekly on the Center’s YouTube channel (video.fordhamorthodoxy.org) and will also be archived on the GOARCH DRE website (religioused.goarch.org). Be sure to subscribe to receive immediate updates of new videos.

Current Series (2022)

Sunday of the Publican and the Pharisee: David Bentley Hart, Orthodox theologian and author

Sunday of the Prodigal Son: Kyra Limberakis, Orthodox Volunteer Corps

Sunday of the Last Judgment: Lori Branch, University of Iowa

Sunday of Forgiveness: Donna Rizk Asdourian, Orthodox Women’s Ministry

Sunday of Orthodoxy: Fr. Radu Bordeianu, Duquesne University

Sunday of St. Gregory Palamas: Marcus Plested, Marquette University

Sunday of the Holy Cross: Fr. Bogdan Bucur, St. Vladimir’s Seminary

Sunday of St. John Climacus: Patricia Fann Bouteneff, Axia Women

Sunday of St. Mary of Egypt: Gayle Woloschak, Northwestern University