Orthodox Volunteer Corps (OVC) New Episcopal Liaison

Source: Orthodox Volunteer Corps

We’re on the road again–this time in Baltimore at the All-American Council of the Orthodox Church in America! We never know who will come by our table in the exhibition hall. Yesterday, we were blessed to have a visit from His Grace Bishop Andrei.

In April, Bishop Andrei was appointed as OVC’s liaison to the Assembly of Bishops, and he has been a blessing to us! Bishop Andrei has a special status within the Assembly that we at OVC think is fitting for our ministry focused on young adults–he is the youngest bishop. We are grateful for his service to OVC!

Michael Sider-Rose

CEO, Orthodox Volunteer Corps

Kyra Limberakis

COO, Orthodox Volunteer Corps

2038 Bedford Avenue

Pittsburgh PA 15219

United States

https://www. orthodoxvolunteercorps.org/

412-396-9620