Orthodox Youth Launch Global Prayer Campaign for Church Unity, Inspired by Legacy of Archbishop Anastasios

Source: Suprasl: A World Fellowship of Orthodox Youth

SUPRASL, Poland – On the first day of the Ecclesiastical New Year, September 1, 2025, SUPRASL: A World Fellowship of Orthodox Youth will initiate a worldwide prayer campaign for the unity of the Orthodox Church and for God’s creation. The campaign, an idea of the participants of the fourth annual SUPRASL World Gathering which took place this past July in Supraśl, Poland, calls upon the entire faithful—hierarchs, clergy, and laity—to unite in daily prayer at a common hour.

The initiative draws direct inspiration from a prayer campaign for Orthodox missions launched in 1957 in Athens by a young theologian, the now-renowned Archbishop Anastasios (Yannoulatos) of All Albania. Archbishop Anastasios of thrice blessed memory, a pivotal figure in the founding of the SUPRASL fellowship, exemplified the power of concerted prayer long before his transformative missionary and patriarchal work.

The 90 students of SUPRASL 2025, representing a multitude of countries, cultures, and a majority of the world’s autocephalous Orthodox churches, have issued a formal letter to Patriarchs, Bishops, youth organizations, and all the faithful, inviting global participation. The letter, composed under this year’s theme, “Living the Creed: From Words to Action,” states: “We have reflected on our belief in One Orthodox Church that cannot be divided. Now, we are moved to act on that faith through prayer.”

The mechanics of the campaign are intentionally simple yet profound. Participants are asked to commit to praying the provided prayer each day at 9:00 PM Central European Time (CET), 10:00 PM EEST; 3:00 PM Eastern Standard Time (EST) etc, no matter their location. The organizers emphasize that this is not a call for physical gatherings or online meetings, but rather a decentralized, personal commitment, creating a unified spiritual front across the globe.

“We act with faith—a faith that assures us that even if only two or three gather in His name, our prayers will be heard,” the letter reads. It further clarifies that the effort is not performative, stating, “We endeavor to act not… through YouTube channels, going viral, getting likes, or reposts, nor by any measurable metric. We put not our trust in princes, nor in the sons of men, in whom there is no salvation.”

The prayer itself is a heartfelt supplication to Jesus Christ, the head of the Church. It confesses the unity of the Church, mourns for those separated from it, and pleads for the Holy Spirit to guide hierarchs in their witness to unity. It asks for protection from division, from worldly machinations, and from the sin of pride, while seeking healing for wounds caused by a lack of love.

The SUPRASL participants have pledged that this will be “not another document to be filed away, but a living movement of prayer that shakes the foundations of complacency.” They commit that as they pray, they will also act by “building bridges, serving the needy, and becoming living icons of unity in our local parishes and communities.”

All are invited to join this global symphony of prayer beginning on September 1. The full letter and prayer can be found here: www.suprasl.org/prayer

For more information on the historical inspiration from Archbishop Anastasios, visit: https://suprasl.substack.com/p/a-prayer-campaign

SUPRASL unites Orthodox young adults worldwide to experience the unity, depth, and transformative power of their faith through meaningful dialogue, authentic friendship, and intentional spiritual growth. Our annual gathering brings together students and young professionals for theological reflection, prayer, and vibrant fellowship, fostering a global community rooted in Christ.